Naseeruddin Shah’s short film is a celebration of love and life

Within 26 minutes, Naseeruddin Shah’s new short film Man Woman Man Woman packs in a whole lot. Written and directed by him, it’s the story of two couples related to each other in more than one way caught in a defining moment in their lives.

The juxtaposing of an old and a young pair to bring to sharp focus how the notions of love, life, ambition, and acceptance change as we age is not a new cinematic device. Several popular Hindi films, such as OK Jaanu (2017), Waiting (2015), Life in a Metro (2007), Badhaai Ho (2018), and more recently, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), have used it effectively to highlight how all of us are distinctive products of our time and how our pluralities and preoccupations get accentuated when put in contrast.

Man Woman Man Woman starts with an ageing man (Tarun Dhanrajgir) missing his deceased wife (Geetanjali Rao) as he tries to cook himself a meal and makes a total mess of it. Just then a tiffin box arrives from a woman (Ratna Pathak Shah) whom we find out he met through a dating app a year ago and has been with since. Inside one of the rooms of the same apartment is a young couple (Vivaan Shah and Saba Azad). He is his the man's son, she is the woman's daughter.

The predicament of the central quartet in Man Woman Man Woman is similar to that of Kriti (Neelam Kothari) and Gulshan (Sameer Soni) from the third episode of Made in Heaven 2. But Naseeruddin Shah cuts out the melodrama, and the sappiness, and dives straight into the conflict. Unlike the Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti show, he has no time or patience to meander.

Despite the similarities in the plot, another stark difference between the series and the short film is—Made in Heaven spells out every emotion, backstab, and fall from grace loud and clear, lest it be lost on the audiences. That’s not Shah’s style though. He is too seasoned, and too smart to think his audience dumb. A delicious ambiguity runs through his short film. So much so that we are never told the names of the protagonists. They are just Man Woman Man Woman.

Because of this not naming, there is no lead couple here. Shah rejects the idea of putting youth at the forefront at the cost of eclipsing those who came before them. He gives the parents as much importance as the younglings. If one couple has restless energy, the other has steadfast dignity. In giving both the pairs an even ground to play and refusing to relegate the older couple to the margins, Shah quietly subverts the insidiousness of ageism that is so deeply ingrained in the Hindi film industry. Moreover, there is not even a sliver of log kya kahenge? regarding the seemingly incestuous duality of their equation. It’s brought up but fizzles out as a non-issue just as quickly.

Another aspect that shines is the want to embrace the present without letting go of the past. In just a few seconds, Shah beautifully establishes how the two can co-exist in harmony; that you don’t always have to break up with one to welcome the other. The human heart has enough room for old memories and new adventures; it can want both, and revel in both.

However, Man Woman Man Woman isn’t always smooth—it has a few bumps and rough edges—but all the characters feel lived in. Their easy camaraderie and familiarity in real life are reflected in the way they occupy space on screen, interact with each other, and just be.

Moreover, it’s heartening to see that Shah has chosen to release it on YouTube via Large Short Films which has been quietly championing interesting stories away from the blown-up frills and aggressive marketing that has become synonymous with all major streamers. It may mean lesser publicity and hullaballoo, but Shah has been around for too long to cower to populist pressures.