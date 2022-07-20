Homeentertainment news

Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah — celebrate with 5 of his Bollywood hits

Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah — celebrate with 5 of his Bollywood hits

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

One of the greatest actors that India has produced, Naseeruddin Shah celebrates his 72nd birthday today, July 20. From his humble beginnings in Barabanki town of Uttar Pradesh to becoming a celebrated figure in the world of movies — it’s been a spectacular ride for the thespian. While directors of parallel cinema across India would cast him without batting an eyelid, Shah has been no less in demand in the Bollywood universe. He has also featured in multiple international productions. Shah, who remains active in theatre, is also known to articulate his position on current affairs on a regular basis. Here’s a look at five of his Bollywood movies that capture his magic-

Iqbal |
 In director Nagesh Kukunoor's coming-of-age sports drama, Naseeruddin Shah essays the role of a drunkard who was once a great cricket coach. The veteran actor wins the audience over with his heart-touching performance as a cricket coach training a talented deaf bowler. (Image: Youtube screengrab)
Ishqiya |  In the film helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Naseeruddin’s character Khalujan leaves an extraordinary effect with his lovelorn eyes and timid smile. The film is a complete package of romance, comedy, action, and the duo of Shah and Arshad Warsi are thoroughly entertaining. (Image: Youtube screengrab)
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro | In this Kundan Shah's madcap cult classic, Naseeruddin Shah is an absolute revelation. The film lets the audience see Shah’s humorous side in the iconic scene of Mahabharata where he plays the role of Duryodhan. (Image: Youtube screengrab)
Maqbool | Maqbool is a Hindi adaptation of the Shakespearean play Macbeth. Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri played two of the witches in the gender-flipped roles. Predictably, they both delivered power-packed performances. The film starred Irrfan Khan as Macbeth with Tabu playing Lady Macbeth. Pankaj Kapoor played the king, who met a bloody end. (Image: Youtube screengrab)
A Wednesday | A Wednesday is a masterpiece directed by Neeraj Pandey. Shah plays the multi-layered character of the common man who shows what he is capable of when he reaches the end of his tether. (Image: Youtube screengrab)
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee, Priyanka Deshpande)
Tags
Next Article

Singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at 82. Here's a look at his top songs