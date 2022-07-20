Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah — celebrate with 5 of his Bollywood hits

Iqbal |

In director Nagesh Kukunoor's coming-of-age sports drama, Naseeruddin Shah essays the role of a drunkard who was once a great cricket coach. The veteran actor wins the audience over with his heart-touching performance as a cricket coach training a talented deaf bowler. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

Ishqiya | In the film helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Naseeruddin’s character Khalujan leaves an extraordinary effect with his lovelorn eyes and timid smile. The film is a complete package of romance, comedy, action, and the duo of Shah and Arshad Warsi are thoroughly entertaining. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro | In this Kundan Shah's madcap cult classic, Naseeruddin Shah is an absolute revelation. The film lets the audience see Shah’s humorous side in the iconic scene of Mahabharata where he plays the role of Duryodhan. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

Maqbool | Maqbool is a Hindi adaptation of the Shakespearean play Macbeth. Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri played two of the witches in the gender-flipped roles. Predictably, they both delivered power-packed performances. The film starred Irrfan Khan as Macbeth with Tabu playing Lady Macbeth. Pankaj Kapoor played the king, who met a bloody end. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

A Wednesday | A Wednesday is a masterpiece directed by Neeraj Pandey. Shah plays the multi-layered character of the common man who shows what he is capable of when he reaches the end of his tether. (Image: Youtube screengrab)