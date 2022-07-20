Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah — celebrate with 5 of his Bollywood hits

Mini

One of the greatest actors that India has produced, Naseeruddin Shah celebrates his 72nd birthday today, July 20. From his humble beginnings in Barabanki town of Uttar Pradesh to becoming a celebrated figure in the world of movies — it’s been a spectacular ride for the thespian. While directors of parallel cinema across India would cast him without batting an eyelid, Shah has been no less in demand in the Bollywood universe. He has also featured in multiple international productions. Shah, who remains active in theatre, is also known to articulate his position on current affairs on a regular basis. Here’s a look at five of his Bollywood movies that capture his magic-