RRR Roars Again: Naatu Naatu wins Oscar Award for Best Original Song; PM Modi, celebrities hail movie team

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has done it again with the epic blockbuster’s song Naatu Naatu. The crazy viral track won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The win brings India its first notch in the Best Original Song category. The ceremony saw an exciting rendition of the song performed by playback singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj live as part of the event. Composer MM Keeravaani and artist-lyricist Chandrabose couldn’t hold back their tears at the time of receiving the Oscars.

“'Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to Carpenters, and now here, I am with the Oscars. He then started singing on the lines Top of The World. ‘There was only one wish in my mind, so were SS Rajamouli and my family. RRR has to win every pride of India and must put me on top of the world.' Thank you Karthikeya, and Thank you all!” Keeravaani said as part of his acceptance speech.

The Oscars win is being celebrated by the Indian cinema fraternity as well as fans across the country. Several fans and stars, and noted personalities have taken to celebrate the momentous win and congratulate the film across their social handles.

“No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU,” the official Twitter handle of the movie posted after the win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the movie team by calling it exceptional.

“The popularity of Naatu Naatu is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to Keeravani, Boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour.’’ PM Modi wrote.

Actress Alia Bhatt posted a celebratory image on her Instagram . Using the story feature of the image-sharing social media platform, she shared the official announcement of the win along with the caption “Aaaaaaaaaaaaahhh” and several celebratory emojis.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi also shared a tweet to mark the occasion. “ON TOP OF THE WORLD,” he wrote in a tweet congratulating the people involved in the win including his son Ram Charan, fellow co-actor in the movie Jr. NTR and Rajamouli himself.

A Billion Indian Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of ‘RRR’ Movie,” he added.

“Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, and the crew of RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious Oscar,” wrote former Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.

Indian actor Rana Daggubati, who had worked with Rajamouli on his ‘Bahubali’ series also congratulated the team for their win. Also sharing the moment when the win was announced, the actor captioned the video with “The roar of RRR”.

Telugu actor and producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who is also the brother of NTR Jr., also expressed his congratulations to the team behind the win. “A monumental moment in Indian cinema. Naatu Naatu winning the Oscars is every Indian's pride,” he wrote.

“Proud moment for India! Congratulations to Keeravani, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the crew of ‘RRR’ movie on their historic Oscar win for Best Original Song for the Naatu Naatu,” added Member of Parliament and Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also talked about the win, calling it “One of the finest moments for Indian Cinema.”

“Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of ‘RRR’ for making history by winning the prestigious Oscar Award,” he wrote.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn also congratulated ‘RRR’ along with the makers of the Indian documentary piece ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ which also won an Oscar. “As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for their Oscar wins. It’s a proud Indian moment”.

Naatu Naatu had to beat other nominations like Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once) to win the prestigious award.