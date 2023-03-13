RRR Roars Again: Naatu Naatu wins Oscar Award for Best Original Song; PM Modi, celebrities hail movie team

The viral track Naatu Naatu won the Oscars for Best Original Song. The win brings India its first notch in the Best Original Song category. The ceremony saw an exciting rendition of the song performed by playback singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj live as part of the event.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?
Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return?
Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️JAI HIND!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
Exceptional!The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour.India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023
#NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! 👏👏👏👏👏And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow .. @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only@ssrajamouli 😍😍😍#Oscars95— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 13, 2023
#Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man’s vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli ! 🫡🫡👏👏A Billion 🇮🇳 Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie@DVVmovies#Oscars95— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu . pic.twitter.com/qbId8Th2NW— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) March 13, 2023
The roar of #RRR 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eLyKudcNUl— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 13, 2023
A monumental moment in Indian cinema.#NaatuNaatu winning the Oscars is every Indian's pride.Hearty Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu @boselyricist garu @ssrajamouli garu @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @Rahulsipligunj @kaalabhairava7 #PremRakshith & the entire team of #RRR ❤️— Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) March 13, 2023
Proud moment for India! Congratulations to Keeravani, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan & the crew of #RRR movie on their historic #Oscar win for Best Original Song for the #NaatuNaatu. pic.twitter.com/Ycrbjpru5a— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) March 13, 2023
One of the finest moments for Indian Cinema.Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of #RRR for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu . pic.twitter.com/nhFVqp6pV4— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 13, 2023
As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud 🇮🇳 moment 🎈— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 13, 2023