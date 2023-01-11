Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globe but Jr NTR's 'fake accent' lost on Twitter

One unamused Twitter user wrote, 'This is so absolutely cringe. Man went abroad last night and picked an accent, this is hilarious.' However, not to worry, as the RRR star had some advocates springing to his accent's defence.

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR made the country proud after its song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe award in the Best Song category. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer was actually nominated in two categories but lost the Best Film Non-English to Argentina, 1985.

As the country rejoiced the victory, some were unhappy with its star Jr NTR's interview on the red carpet. Why? He apparently spoke in a “fake accent.”

Netizens took to Twitter to slam the actor for speaking in a foreign accent. One user said he should’ve spoken with a Hindi or a Telugu accent as there is nothing wrong with it. He alleged that this “act” promotes the notion that only the American and British way of speaking is correct.

One user stated, "This is so absolutely cringe. Man went abroad last night and picked an accent, this is hilarious."

Another user added that it was clearly a fake accent as people have heard him speak English before. “But at least he pulled it off nicely. Still no need to fake anything!" the user said in his tweet.

Many of the actor’s fans rushed to his defence as well.

One fan suggested that he was just blending in with others at the event and as an actor he is meant to be adaptable.

Another fan added that the actor speaks in local dialects wherever he goes and he is fluent in several languages.

Another user explained that it may not be in his control as he may be affected by the way people have been speaking around him.