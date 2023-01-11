Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globe but Jr NTR's 'fake accent' lost on Twitter

One unamused Twitter user wrote, 'This is so absolutely cringe. Man went abroad last night and picked an accent, this is hilarious.' However, not to worry, as the RRR star had some advocates springing to his accent's defence.

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR made the country proud after its song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe award in the Best Song category. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer was actually nominated in two categories but lost the Best Film Non-English to Argentina, 1985.

As the country rejoiced the victory, some were unhappy with its star Jr NTR's interview on the red carpet. Why? He apparently spoke in a “fake accent.”

Netizens took to Twitter to slam the actor for speaking in a foreign accent. One user said he should’ve spoken with a Hindi or a Telugu accent as there is nothing wrong with it. He alleged that this “act” promotes the notion that only the American and British way of speaking is correct.

He should have replied in normal Indian accent. There is nothing wrong in Indian accent. This "act" only pushes the notion that American and British accents are the only correct way to speak English.Interestingly when he speaks Hindi, it's with some Telugu accent which is fine. — Not sure 🤷 (@SevenHeavens14) January 11, 2023

One user stated, "This is so absolutely cringe. Man went abroad last night and picked an accent, this is hilarious."

This is so absolutely cringe. Man went abroad last night and picked an accent, this is hilarious. 😂😂😂😂 — Akshay Rao (@akshayrao19) January 11, 2023

Another user added that it was clearly a fake accent as people have heard him speak English before. “But at least he pulled it off nicely. Still no need to fake anything!" the user said in his tweet.

Having heard him speak English before it's clearly a fake accent, but atleast he pulled it off nicely.Still no need to fake anything! — Avaneeth Raghavan (@AvaneethR) January 11, 2023

Many of the actor’s fans rushed to his defence as well.

One fan suggested that he was just blending in with others at the event and as an actor he is meant to be adaptable.

People in the comments complaining about his accent should know a thing called Adaptability. He did what he wanted to do and nailed that interview. He is not obligated to behave in a particular way just cuz he's from a particular region. Stop complaining and Be proud — chocolate⁷(fan account) (@buzzcutbtswife) January 11, 2023

Another fan added that the actor speaks in local dialects wherever he goes and he is fluent in several languages.

He speaks the local dialect in every region where ever he goes. That's his way of respecting the land. People who criticize his English, acknowledge that he can speak more than 6 languages fluently. He is a gem. 🔥 — Umamaheshwar (@Umamahe06111818) January 11, 2023

Another user explained that it may not be in his control as he may be affected by the way people have been speaking around him.

everyone here complaining abt his accent should understand that he’s not always in control of it bc it is the result of the way ppl talk around u… im speaking as an indian who used to have an indian accent but changed when i came to usa — ✨ℍ𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕙𝕒 ℙ𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕒𝕞✨ (@hanitha_28) January 11, 2023