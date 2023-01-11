English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News

Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globe but Jr NTR's 'fake accent' lost on Twitter

Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globe but Jr NTR's 'fake accent' lost on Twitter

Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globe but Jr NTR's 'fake accent' lost on Twitter
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 11, 2023 6:44:27 PM IST (Published)

One unamused Twitter user wrote, 'This is so absolutely cringe. Man went abroad last night and picked an accent, this is hilarious.' However, not to worry, as the RRR star had some advocates springing to his accent's defence.

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR made the country proud after its song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe award in the Best Song category. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer was actually nominated in two categories but lost the Best Film Non-English to Argentina, 1985.

Recommended Articles

View All
The fair value of Max Life Insurance - Two Possible Scenarios

The fair value of Max Life Insurance - Two Possible Scenarios

IST3 Min(s) Read

Auto Expo 2023 in photos | Check out the concept cars on display at the Indian Motor Show

Auto Expo 2023 in photos | Check out the concept cars on display at the Indian Motor Show

IST2 Min(s) Read

Suzuki Motor Corporation president says EVs aren't 'only solution' to carbon neutrality in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation president says EVs aren't 'only solution' to carbon neutrality in India

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Here’s why global sugar prices jumped overnight

Explained: Here’s why global sugar prices jumped overnight

IST2 Min(s) Read

As the country rejoiced the victory, some were unhappy with its star Jr NTR's interview on the red carpet. Why? He apparently spoke in a “fake accent.”


Netizens took to Twitter to slam the actor for speaking in a foreign accent. One user said he should’ve spoken with a Hindi or a Telugu accent as there is nothing wrong with it. He alleged that this “act” promotes the notion that only the American and British way of speaking is correct.

One user stated, "This is so absolutely cringe. Man went abroad last night and picked an accent, this is hilarious."

Another user added that it was clearly a fake accent as people have heard him speak English before. “But at least he pulled it off nicely. Still no need to fake anything!" the user said in his tweet.

Many of the actor’s fans rushed to his defence as well.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2023: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original Song. Spielberg wins Best Director- Full list of winners

One fan suggested that he was just blending in with others at the event and as an actor he is meant to be adaptable.

Another fan added that the actor speaks in local dialects wherever he goes and he is fluent in several languages.

Another user explained that it may not be in his control as he may be affected by the way people have been speaking around him.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

golden globeJr NTRRRR

Next Article

Golden Globes 2023 LIVE Updates: On RRR win, PM Modi, Big B voice joy of the people

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X