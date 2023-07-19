MX Player and DistroTV partner to build India's largest Live TV streaming service

The MX Player and Distro TV Partnership will enable millions of users to view 24/7 live streaming content from Indian and international channels.

DistroTV, a free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) app, announced that it is expanding its distribution in partnership with MX Player, via an app-in-app integration. The move will allow MX Player users in India to stream DistroTV's content line-up with hundreds of channels for free.

DistroTV features over 270 channels globally and 180 channels in India, Including news, sports, movies, music, entertainment, and lifestyle. This includes original content and new channel offerings that cater to Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, English, Punjabi and other regional languages.

"We are excited to partner with MX Player which is among the largest streaming services in the world. We are bringing the best of Indian and International FAST content to the Indian audiences. This partnership will bring content across both mobile devices and Connected TV’s," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV.

"MX Player is the pioneer within AVOD content and offers one of the largest reach platforms within digital. This partnership will help content owners access this massive digital reach across devices. This partnership is extremely symbiotic as both organisations are strong AVOD proponents,” added Vikas Khanchandani CEO DistroScale, India, SEA and MENA.

Meanwhile, an MX Player spokesperson said, "We are constantly looking to give even more great entertainment and are committed to providing a best-in-class user experience for our viewers. Our partnership with DistroTV is fantastic news for our customers as it gives them a larger and diverse bouquet of entertainment."

DistroTV is the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming television service in the market. It was launched in 2019 by DistroScale and caters to a multicultural, globally-minded audience.

