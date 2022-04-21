Musk wants Netflix to make more sci-fi content, says 'woke mind virus' is making it unwatchable

Amid Netflix reporting a loss of subscribers for the first time in a decade, billionaire Elon Musk blamed the drop on the streaming service’s “wokeness”.

Replying to a tweet posted by Slashdot, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote: “The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable."

With the post, Musk seems to endorsing the “go woke, go broke” narrative, often used by right-wing critics. According to them, the diverse casting and socially conscious writing are responsible for the decline in fortunes or poor reception among the audience of blockbusters and video games.

The word woke was used during the online tradition culture war between The Last Jedi and Captain Marvel.

What Musk wants?

Responding to a follower’s tweet, Musk hoped that the streaming giant would make more science fiction movies.

“Can they please just make sci-fi/fantasy at least *mostly* about sci-fi/fantasy?” he tweeted.

Is Musk against wokeness?

This is not the first time that Musk has spoken about wokeness or left-wing woke politics.

In December, Musk had told The Babylon Bee that “woke mind virus” is “a world without humor”. He had added that wokeness is the greatest threat to modern civilisation.

“At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be cruel, armored in false virtue," Musk had said.

What’s happening at Netflix?

On Wednesday, Netflix’s shares plunged 35 percent in a major sell-off that wiped out $54 billion in its market value as the popular streaming platform reported a massive loss of 200,000 customers in the first quarter.

This is the first time that Netflix has shed subscribers since 2011. The company also projected that customer base would shrink by another 2 million in the second quarter.

According to Netflix, inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to the drop in subscribers. The company, which had suspended services in Russia after it attached Ukraine in February, witnessed a loss of 700,000 members from the region, Reuters reported.

Password sharing a woe

At the same time, the company has hinted at a crackdown on password sharing to check the fall in subscribers.

Boss Reed Hastings, who had once described the practice as legitimate between family members, said on Tuesday that it was now making it difficult for the streaming giant to attract new subscribers in some countries.