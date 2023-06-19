Music helps to boost confidence and improves social interaction among millennials in India: JBL survey

Among the respondents, 86 percent of Gen Z and millennials stated that music has the ability to boost their confidence and improve social interaction.

A large number of music lovers in India acknowledge the de-stressing and relaxing effects of music while many believe that listening to music boosts their confidence, according to a survey by American audio equipment manufacturer JBL. The company, known for its speakers and earbuds, conducts a survey every year on the occasion of World Music Day, which is celebrated on June 21, to understand the music consumption habits of the people.

The survey was conducted by JBL to determine the emergence of music consumption patterns among Indians. The survey emphasises the evolving scenario of music consumption and the impact music imposes on individual lives. The outcome of the survey helps JBL to understand the influence of music and to upgrade its audio products.

Surprisingly, 83 percent of the respondents recognised the immense power of music in reducing stress. A significant percentage of respondents also acknowledged how music boosts relaxation. Music enthusiasts consider it one of the best ways to de-stress. In addition to that, 86 percent of Gen Z and millennials stated that music has the ability to boost their confidence and improve social interaction.

Besides these major impacts, 82 percent of the participants highlighted the role of music in improving their focus and productivity whereas 60 percent of them were enlightened about the influence of music significantly impacting their romantic decisions and dating preferences as well.

According to the survey, the Bollywood music genre emerged as the top choice with 37 percent of the respondents selecting this as their favourite genre. On the other hand, 11 percent liked rock music, and 11 percent loved classical music.

While asked about their favourite artist, it was seen extensively that 50 percent of the respondents voted for AR Rahman.

The survey also highlights the interesting trend of Indians’ inclination towards quality and durability when it comes to audio products. A whopping 50 percent of the participants are ready to invest in a top-notch audio gadget that can enhance their musical experience.

This study also puts an eye on the growing shift towards interactive AI in the audio industry, where respondents focus on voice assistants like Google, Siri, and other built-in voice recognition as the top features in audio gear.