Music helps to boost confidence and improves social interaction among millennials in India: JBL survey

Among the respondents, 86 percent of Gen Z and millennials stated that music has the ability to boost their confidence and improve social interaction.

A large number of music lovers in India acknowledge the de-stressing and relaxing effects of music while many believe that listening to music boosts their confidence, according to a survey by American audio equipment manufacturer JBL. The company, known for its speakers and earbuds, conducts a survey every year on the occasion of World Music Day, which is celebrated on June 21, to understand the music consumption habits of the people.

The survey was conducted by JBL to determine the emergence of music consumption patterns among Indians. The survey emphasises the evolving scenario of music consumption and the impact music imposes on individual lives. The outcome of the survey helps JBL to understand the influence of music and to upgrade its audio products.

