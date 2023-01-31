Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s 'Murder Mystery 2' trailer is out and the film will be released on March 31 on Netflix. It is a comedy mystery film and a sequel to the 2019 film ‘Murder Mystery.’

The trailer of ‘Murder Mystery 2’ is out and fans can’t stop swooning over Jennifer Aniston’s Indian look. The actress wore a beautiful ivory lehenga from famous Indian designer Manish Malhotra and millions of fans loved her look.

The elaborately embroidered lehenga accentuated Aniston’s ethereal look. A messy hairstyle and a pair of kundan chaandbalis added to the drama.

Malhotra’s official Instagram handle shared glimpses of Jennifer Aniston looking gorgeous in the attire.

Aniston and her co-star Adam Sandler also shared the trailer on their Instagram accounts.

Manish Malhotra World dropped a white heart emoji on the post.

Fans rushed to the comment section praising Aniston’s mesmerising look.

A fan wrote, “You're looking stunning babe..just awesome...in Indian attire. You've added another level of glamour to the dress.”

Another user commented, “Never thought I'd see Jennifer in a lehenga omg she slayed.”

One user said, “Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga was all I ever needed”

Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga was all I ever needed😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tGee9mE8aw — Jay-Jay (@maverickviber11) January 30, 2023

While another fan commented, “Woww Excited, the most unexpected part is Jennifer Aniston wearing a lehenga, she looks lovely.”

Woww 😳 Excited 🤗 The most unexpected part is Jennifer Aniston wearing lehenga 🤪😍She looks lovely ❤️ https://t.co/42Jf7et1Cy — Revathy (@revathyharini) January 30, 2023

‘Murder Mystery 2’ is a comedy mystery film and a sequel to the 2019 film ‘Murder Mystery’ which also starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

The trailer reveals Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's next mission which is an exciting trip like the first one, but with more humour and mystery components. The film releases on March 31 on Netflix.