Murder Mystery 2 review: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston shine in this madcap whodunit sequel

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, Murder Mystery 2 is flashier, more racially diverse, fun, and aware of itself than the first installment. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return as the long-married detective couple on yet another adventure. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

At a time when Hindi films are struggling with a crippling identity crisis, do I mind watching a silly, sprawling whodunit sequel starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a winsome couple at the heart of all the chaos? Absolutely not.

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston) return. Bolstered by the windfall success of their maiden high-profile investigation, they now run a private detective agency full time. The only trouble? It isn’t going so well. In fact, they are on the verge of filing for bankruptcy, we are told. Just then, their friend Vikram aka “Maharaja” (Adeel Akhtar) from the first film invites them to his big fat Indian wedding to a “French shopgirl” Claudette (Melanie Laurent).

It’s a Crazy Rich Asians-style island wedding with rooms for guests which have “convertible” roofs, private infinity pools, a magnificent view of the unending ocean, and a walk-in closet stocked with designer wedding finery for them to choose from. The kind where attendees get dropped to the venue in helicopters and receive the latest iPhones and Cartier jewelry as gifts. On the sangeet night, Aniston dresses in a white resplendent Manish Malhotra lehenga and Sandler in a crisp Sherwani to match as Ghungroo and Chamma Chamma play in the background. We even get to see the two stars dance in a group performance. What’s not to like?

But soon, the action unfolds—Vikram is kidnapped and the closest of his kin and associates become prime suspects. It’s a motley group—his bride-to-be Claudette, sister Saira (Kuhoo Verma), bodyguard Colonel Ulenga (John Kani returns from Part 1), business aide and a philandering former footballer Francisco (Enrique Arce), ex-fiance Countess Sekou (Jodie Turner-Smith), and her sidekick Imani (Zurin Villanueva). Since the floundering reputation of the infamous Sptizes precedes them, star detective Miller (Mark Strong) is called in instead. Bodies begin to pile up as the drama moves from the tropical island to Paris.

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, Murder Mystery 2 is flashier, more racially diverse, fun, and aware of itself than the first instalment. However, it takes neither the murders nor the mystery seriously. So much so, that at one point in the middle of the chase, the Spitzes show up at a restaurant on the Eiffel Tower dressed to the tee. It’s so incredulous that Claudette calls them out on it. But you don’t mind the tomfoolery. In fact, you let yourself be taken for a ride because it’s Aniston, Sandler, bewitching locations, and it’s only 90 minutes long. There lies the franchise’s secret sauce—it serves light-footed entertainment within a runtime that doesn’t hurt.

Aniston and Sandler have an easy, charming chemistry. Their bumbling, rambling relationship feels lived-in, like the favorite worn-out pajamas that have been your second skin for years. Every time the story begins to teeter close to the ridiculous, it’s their assured, seasoned performances that save the day. It’s a delight to watch them, which explains this unlikely franchise’s growing popularity. The end promises their return but as a genre, but whodunits allow only limited room. It will be a challenge, but I hope they manage to keep Nick and Audrey’s future adventures just as nimble and entertaining.