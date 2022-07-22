Mukesh birth anniversary: From Jeena isi ka naam hai to Chandan sa badan, 10 iconic songs of the legendary singer

Mukesh Chand Mathur is one of the most celebrated singers of Bollywood. Mukesh, Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar were the three pillars of retro Bollywood music. Mukesh sang 1,200 songs in his illustrious career spanning nearly three decades.

Born on July 22, 1923, the singer is most famous for his collaborations with actor Raj Kapoor. In 1973, he won the National Award in the Best Male Playback Singer category for his song Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai from the film Rajnigandha.

On his 99th birth anniversary, here is a rundown of his most popular songs.

Awara hoon (Awara, 1952):

With this song, Mukesh became the voice of Raj Kapoor on screen. His soulful voice perfectly aptly conveyed the actor's style and identity. This song became one of the most popular tracks of the year.

Suhana safar aur ye mausam haseen (Madhumati, 1958): This is one of the timeless gems of Mukesh. The song's echo effect was a landmark in sound recording back then. The Dilip Kumar movie raked in the moolah at the box office and Suhana Safar became an instant favourite.

Jeena isi ka naam hai (Anari, 1959): The presence of Raj Kapoor on screen and the mesmerising voice of Mukesh charmed the audience once again. The song beautifully narrated the character's philosophy of life. Mukesh won his first Filmfare Award in the Best Singer category for the title track of the movie.

Duniya bananewale (Teesri Kasam, 1966): This song brought the trio of lyricist Shailendra, Raj Kapoor and Mukesh together again after Awara. While Duniya Bananewale turned out to be the most popular track from the album, Mukesh sang two other songs for the movie.

Chandan sa badan (Saraswatichandra, 1968): Mukesh's serenading voice made Chandan Sa Badan a smash hit. It is one of the most sensual songs sung by Mukesh. Later, the music of the movie, composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, was given the National Award.

Dost dost na raha (Sangam, 1964): Even after so many years, the song remains a part of pop culture. Raj Kapoor lavishly shot this song across Venice, Paris, and Switzerland. The melancholic voice of Mukesh captured the conflict between love and friendship perfectly.

Saawan ka mahina (Milan, 1967): Saawan ka mahina makes for the finest rain songs of the Bollywood. The entire Milan album is among the best works of composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Mukesh lent his voice to three immortal songs from the album -- Saawan Ka Mahina, Main To Dewana, and Ram Kare Aisa Ho Jaaye.

Maine tere liye hi saat rang ke sapne (Anand, 1971): While Mukesh is mostly remembered for his sentimental songs, he broke away from the norm with this happy song. Contrary to expectations, Mukesh could perfectly bring out the flamboyance of Rajesh Khanna on screen with this song.

Ek Din Bik Jayega (Dharam Karam, 1975): While this Raj Kapoor movie didn't do as well at the box office, this song left a deep impact. The message of the song remains eternal. While a version of the song was sung by Kishore Kumar, Mukesh’s rendition is still the most remembered.

Kabhi Kabhie (Kabhi Kabhie, 1976): The song won Mukesh his fourth Filmfare Award for Best Singer. The song is popular even today as it perfectly summarises the ethereal nature of love. Besides, Mukesh's voice gave credibility to Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of a sensitive poet on screen. Mukesh also sang another famous song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar for the movie.