The motion poster opens with an animated shot of a caravan on a road surrounded by lush trees before moving past breaches and waves. The cast of the Tamil-language film includes Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadia and Yogi Babu.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s production house Dhoni Entertainments announced its first film ‘Let’s Get Married’ today. The former Indian captain’s company made the announcement on social media.

“We're super excited to share, Dhoni Entertainment's first production titled LGM - LetsGetMarried! Title look motion poster out now!” the company wrote on Twitter.

The movie will be released in Tamil. "Reinforcing this extra special relationship further, Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MD of Dhoni Entertainment," the press release said.

‘Let’s Get Married’ will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani and is a small-budget movie. The movie will be Thamilmani’s first directorial venture. He was also behind the graphic novel Atharva- The Origin which featured MS Dhoni as a mythological superhero. Viswajith will be scoring the music, while the editing is to be done by Pradeep Ragav.

Dhoni Entertainment was founded in 2019 by the World Cup-winning cricketer along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni. The production house aimed to create content in Hindi, English and most regional languages. Apart from ‘Let’s Get Married’, Dhoni Entertainment has produced the docu-drama ‘Roar of the Lion’ which chronicled the return of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise to the Indian Premier League.