MS Dhoni enters film production, to collaborate with Vijay and Mahesh Babu

By CNBCTV18.com

The cricketer will produce Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films under his own production banner. Earlier, there were speculations that Dhoni may produce a movie starring superstar Nayanthara, this according to a report published by News18

India's World Cup winning captain captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is planning to venture into film production, according to reports. The cricketer plans to rope in south stars like Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu among others to launch his new venture.

Aiming to start big at the box office in south industry, Dhoni plans to have the two actors in lead roles for his first production, ETimes has reported.

Apart from this, Dhoni also plans to include actors Prithviraj Sukumaran from the Malayalam film industry and Kichcha Sudeep from the Kannada industry.

Dhoni is believed to have discussed a prospective collaboration with Vijay when they met earlier this year, prior to the actor’s birthday on June 22.

Dhoni may team up with Vijay for his tentatively titled project ‘Thalapathy 70’, News18 reported quoting sources from Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

There were also rumours that the 41-year-old cricketer will appear in a cameo role in the film. However, there has been no official announcement yet.

He owns a production company called MS Dhoni Entertainment and has produced three small-budget films -- Roar of the Lion, The Hidden Hindu and Blaze to Glory. This production company is run by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh. Currently, the production house is looking at establishing a new office in Chennai.

The initial discussions with the film stars for MS Dhoni's first production venture have begun. An official announcement is expected once the final documents are settled, ETimes said.

However, it is unlikely to see MS Dhoni debut as a film producer soon as both Vijay and Mahesh Babu are busy with their prior commitments.