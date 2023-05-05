MS Dhoni biopic to re-release in cinemas on May 12 — fans can’t stop reacting

After an official announcement on Twitter by Star Studios, fans just could not control their excitement on social media. The re-release of the film comes as a tribute to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The much-loved biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is all set to re-release on May 12, 2023, giving fans another chance to enjoy the story of India’s most successful cricket skipper on the big screen. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie, which starred late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was one of the biggest hits in 2016.
After an official announcement on Twitter by Star Studios, fans flooded social media with comments. Many expressed their desire to watch the film again for the late actor’s performance and for the story of the Indian cricket legend. One Twitter user wrote, “Definitely will watch for Sushant & Dhoni,” while another said, “Farewell to Dhoni and to remember Sushant.”
https://twitter.com/starstudios_/status/1654060180475379718
The film’s re-release also brought up nostalgia for Amaal Malik’s hit soundtrack, which fans are eager to hear again on the big screen. One user tweeted, “Yayyy will be re-living Amaal Malik’s Best Album in the theatres again.”
However, some fans expressed concerns about the movie’s release in certain regions. One Twitter user wrote, “Could Plz confirm whether the movie is releasing in Chennai!! We are waiting.”
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biopic that narrates the life of former Indian cricket team captain M.S. Dhoni. The film showcased Dhoni’s journey from his humble beginnings to his rise as one of the greatest cricket players in the world. Alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the movie starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher.
https://twitter.com/kapiljaipurwala/status/1654079877673541633
https://twitter.com/SpeaksHindu/status/1654124214599942145
https://twitter.com/NikitaS47984827/status/1654170178379186180
https://twitter.com/Sakthivel08081/status/1654182812378091520
https://twitter.com/RUPARAM007/status/1654165821181001742
The re-release of the film comes as a tribute to the late actor, who won hearts with his portrayal of the Indian cricket legend. The film’s return to theatres is expected to garner similar success to its initial release in 2016, with fans eagerly anticipating its arrival on May 12.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: May 5, 2023 8:15 PM IST
