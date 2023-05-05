English
MS Dhoni biopic to re-release in cinemas on May 12 — fans can’t stop reacting

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 8:19:21 PM IST (Updated)

After an official announcement on Twitter by Star Studios, fans just could not control their excitement on social media. The re-release of the film comes as a tribute to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The much-loved biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is all set to re-release on May 12, 2023, giving fans another chance to enjoy the story of India’s most successful cricket skipper on the big screen. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie, which starred late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was one of the biggest hits in 2016.

After an official announcement on Twitter by Star Studios, fans flooded social media with comments. Many expressed their desire to watch the film again for the late actor’s performance and for the story of the Indian cricket legend. One Twitter user wrote, “Definitely will watch for Sushant & Dhoni,” while another said, “Farewell to Dhoni and to remember Sushant.”
https://twitter.com/starstudios_/status/1654060180475379718
