Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Hindi cinema’s obsession with moms-on-a-mission

When we repeatedly portray women as primary, and in most cases, the only caregivers, we cement the troubling notion that raising children is only a woman’s job and that while they are at it, they must let it consume them whole.

Rani Mukerji’s latest stint as a wronged mother fighting tooth and nail to reclaim her fundamental right to raise her children is the newest film to pigeonhole yet another middle-aged actress into the claustrophobic confines of the alpha mom who can be nothing else.

In Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Mukerji plays Debika Chatterjee, a domesticated Indian woman trying to build a life in Norway with her ambitious, obnoxious husband and two infants. Notably, in a prolific, starry career spanning 27 years, this is the first time Mukerji has given in to the hackneyed, harmful trope. For someone who played a young woman that dies shortly after giving birth in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mukerji’s breakthrough film that catapulted her to fame, playing a full-time mother in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway could have been her career coming full circle. However, it’s anything but.

Much like in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mukerji’s tryst with on-screen motherhood has always been either implied or incidental. Except for Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007) and Baabul (2006), her characters have either had babies towards the end to depict a happy ending (Paheli, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli), or it is symbolic, like in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001) or Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008).

Even when she has played on-screen mum in Ta Ra Rum Pum and Baabul, her roles in these films accorded her an arc beyond mothering. I understand what must have drawn Mukerji to the script of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. It’s the ultimate, infallible story of a lone female warrior against the world. Mukerji has stayed put on this tangent for a while now. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is cut out from the same fabric as most of her recent films, whether it be Mardaani, Mardaani 2, or Hichki. It’s not the first time an aging female superstar has chosen this fabric. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did it in 2015 with her “comeback” film Jazbaa, Raveena Tandon in 2017 with Maatr, and Sri Devi again the same year with the same story innovatively titled Mom.

Don’t get me wrong — there’s nothing wrong with playing a mother-on-a-mission on screen. But it becomes problematic when these devoted mothers driven by a single agenda begin to wear their motherhood like a second skin. Cinema has a lasting impact. When we repeatedly portray women as primary, and in most cases, the only caregivers, we cement the troubling notion that raising children is only a woman’s job and that while they are at it, they must let it consume them whole.

To illustrate better my worry, let’s look at Kajol’s last few films—Salaam Venky (2022), Tribhanga (2021), Helicopter Eela (2018), We Are Family (2010), and My Name Is Khan (2010). Her roles in these films — resilient mother, flawed mother, overbearing mother, dying mother, and grieving mother. Now, just for perspective, look up the filmographies of her contemporary actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn.

Forget being a father on screen, they don’t even play married in the majority of their films. Irrespective of the genre of their project, you will most likely find them wooing and toting an actress half their age. The most recent ridiculous romantic pairing that comes to mind is Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in Samrat Prithviraj (he is 30 years older than her). Soon, millions will pay hard-earned money to see Salman Khan dancing to Billi Billi with Pooja Hegde (age gap: 25 years) on the big screen. If Kajol were to be paired opposite someone with such an obscene age gap, they’ll have to cast an 18-year-old.

But I’m digressing. It’s not like motherly roles or characters revolving around motherhood cannot be multidimensional or powerful. Several films have got it right — Vidya Balan in Paa or Kahaani, Sushmita Sen in Aarya. It’s not even that interesting stuff is not being written for older women. Look at the kind of work Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, and Shefali Shah have been doing.

Mothers are the solid foundation on which everything we know and are, stands. Even though motherhood forms a major part of a woman’s journey and her life, it isn’t her be-all and end-all. In fact, the reality is far from it. There is so much more to a woman in all her complex and iridescent glory. Our filmmakers just refuse to see. Because seeing requires work, it demands an evolved sensibility, and the need to constantly recalibrate. It may be 2023 but it looks like Hindi cinema just isn’t ready yet.