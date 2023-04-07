Motion poster of Salman Khan's new film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan’ is out — also the trailer date

Salman Khan shared the latest motion poster of the film on Twitter and dropped the date for the official release of the trailer.
The motion poster of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was unveiled by the makers of the film on Friday, April 7. Salman Khan also shared the motion poster with the trailer release date.
Sharing the intense motion poster of the film, the actor wrote, "Let the action begin!#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10."
https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/1644225997691326464
In the poster, Salman is seen taking out a knife in his hand with blood and rose petals spilled around it.
Fans seemed ecstatic to see the motion poster and many of them complimented their favourite actor.
https://twitter.com/khan_aurengzeb/status/1644259925928075264
“Wohooo.... Waiting for trailer... Its looks superb... We all #SHEHNAAZGILL fans are super excited,” one user wrote.
https://twitter.com/sidnaaz_lover27/status/1644228386624274433
Earlier on Tuesday (April 4), the makers of the film had unveiled the new track Yentamma from the film, which also features RRR actor Ram Charan.
https://twitter.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1643145833528045568
The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, and written by Shabbir Ahmed. The video of Yentamma features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Ram Charan alongside Pooja Hegde.
Salman Khan had also shared the official teaser of the film, which introduced his character with a powerful dialogue that was loved by his fans.
The film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is helmed by Farhad Samji, and it stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar and Salman Khan.
It is set to release in theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 21.
Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Yash Raj Film’s spy universe film Tiger 3, starring opposite Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and is set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.
Further, Salman will be again seen in another spy drama along with Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan. The film is speculated to go on floors in January 2024 and it will be directed by Siddharth Anand.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Apr 7, 2023 5:49 PM IST
