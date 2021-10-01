More than 100 films slated for release in next four months: Report 

The film industry, especially single screen and multiplex theatres, was one of the worst-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions forcing most of the theatres to close down across the country, production houses and film crew suffered the most. As curbs are being gradually eased, theatres reopened and the industry is in recovery mode. As many as 100 films in various regional languages are set for release in the next four months, a media report said.

A key factor in the recovery of the industry will be the reopening of theatres in Maharashtra . Theatres in the state account for 20 to 30 percent of the gross sales of a movie, often making or breaking a film on its own. In total, the western state contains over 20 percent of all theatres in the country, Business Standard reported.

The industry estimates that the new releases will have twice as many tent pole films than usual, and there will be a film with blockbuster potential every two weeks. The opening of theatres coinciding with the festive season is expected to help in the recovery of the industry.

Box office collections stood at only Rs 2,000 crore in 2020, compared to Rs 10,000 crore in the previous year, experts say.

Some of the big films expected to be released are Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer-Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 that chronicles India's win in the 1983 World Cup.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Ranveer Singh; Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar; Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor; and Bunty aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are expected to be released by Yash Raj Films.