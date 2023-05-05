Mood Kharaab review: Biswa Kalyan Rath’s best standup special yet

Written and performed by Biswa Kalyan Rath, Mood Kharaab is available for streaming on Prime Video.

It has been eight years since Pretentious Movie Reviews. Indian standup comedy and streaming have exploded in all this time and yet, nothing comes close to the comedic genius and incredible watchability of two college graduates taking a go at select Hindi movies—some cringy, other blockbusters—and having a ball of a time ripping them apart while trying to piece sense together where none exists.

It is a joy to watch Biswa Kalyan Rath have fun again in his new Prime Video special Mood Kharaab. His comic career skyrocketed post the viral success of Pretentious Movie Reviews. Now widely considered a formidable member of the first generation of Indian standup comics, he has since appeared in Netflix’s 2016 sex-comedy Brahman Naman, released stand-up specials Biswa Mast Aadmi (2017) and Sushi (2019), created two seasons of Laakhon Mein Ek, a Prime Video original web series (2017, 2019), and been a judge on Comicstaan’s first two seasons (2018, 2019). He also got married in November 2020.

Biswa’s concerns in Mood Kharaab, therefore, have evolved a great deal from what they were in Mast Aadmi or Sushi. Since it is shot live in London, Mood Kharaab opens with the usual airport and immigration jokes and how India tragicomically operates wildly differently from the cleaner, more organised Western nations. But it soon matures into the observations of a comic confident in his skin and assured in his voice. Now balding and greying, Biswa packs in a lot of life and experience in this new stand-up special. He looks at his own childhood and equation with his parents to arrive at an understanding of how parenting should be in a frighteningly changing world.