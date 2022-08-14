Mohnish Bahl birthday: Lesser-known facts about the actor

By CNBCTV18.com

Actor Mohnish Bahl has delivered several remarkable performances over the course of his career. Bahl has won the hearts of audiences and critics by portraying characters of different shades on screen. He plays the roles of an antagonist and a protagonist with equal brilliance. In the second part of his career, Bahl proved himself to be the perfect supporting actor.

Born on August 14, 1961, Bahl has appeared in over 100 films and has been nominated for two Filmfare Awards as well. He has been a part of several memorable TV shows. On his 61st birth anniversary, here are some of the lesser-known facts about him:

Mohnish Bahl is the son of legendary actress Nutan. His father Rajnish Bahl was a Naval Lieutenant Commander. Bollywood actor Tanuja is his aunt and Kajol, Tanishaa, Rani Mukerji are his cousins.

Bahl didn’t have a successful debut. He started his acting career in 1982 with Bekarar. He played the supporting role in the movie which starred Padmini Kolhapure and Sanjay Dutt. However, the movie didn’t shine at the box office. His second film Teri Bahon Mein also tanked.

Bahl first tasted success with the release of Purana Mandir in 1984, a B-Grade horror movie directed by the Ramsay brothers.

The 1989 movie Maine Pyar Kiya wasn’t just a game changer for Salman Khan. Bahl, who played a negative character in the movie, also won appreciation for his performance. The magnanimous success of the movie made him a household name.

Bahl has a prolific association with the Rajshri brothers' productions. His three most memorable movies — Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Hum Saath Saath Hain — have all been directed by the Rajshri brothers. In fact, his only two Filmfare nominations are for Hum Saath Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hain Koun in the best supporting actor category. Bahl’s performance in the 2006 movie Vivaah also received much love.

Mohnish Bahl married his long-time girlfriend Ekta Sohini in 1992. The couple has a daughter Pranutan Bahl and a son Krishaa Bahl.

Bahl made his television debut with the TV series Isi Bahane, which ran for almost a year from 1988 to 1989 on the state-run DD National TV channel. He also appeared for several episodes in the blockbuster TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki from 2005 to 2006. However, his most celebrated TV show is Sanjivani: A Medical Boon in which he played the role of Dr Shashank Gupta. He has also hosted the hit real-life crime show Savdhaan India.

Besides acting, Bahl is passionate about painting, travelling and reading.