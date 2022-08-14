Mini
Famous for playing Lord Shiva in the TV series Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, Mohit Raina has garnered a huge fan base with his acting skills in several TV serials and movies. Born in Jammu on August 14, 1982, Mohit Raina comes from a non-filmy middle-class family. The versatile actor finished his school and college education in Jammu.
Mohit made his debut in 2005 with the TV serial Meher. Since then, he has appeared in several popular TV shows, including Bandini, 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and Kaafir. His OTT release Bhaukaal was also appreciated by audiences and critics.
In 2008, he made a seamless transition to movies. His first Bollywood release was Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Don Muthu Swami. So far, Mohit's most successful film project has been the 2019 release Uri: The Surgical Strike. On his 40th birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about him:
