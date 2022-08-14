By CNBCTV18.com

Famous for playing Lord Shiva in the TV series Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, Mohit Raina has garnered a huge fan base with his acting skills in several TV serials and movies. Born in Jammu on August 14, 1982, Mohit Raina comes from a non-filmy middle-class family. The versatile actor finished his school and college education in Jammu.

Mohit made his debut in 2005 with the TV serial Meher. Since then, he has appeared in several popular TV shows, including Bandini, 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and Kaafir. His OTT release Bhaukaal was also appreciated by audiences and critics.

In 2008, he made a seamless transition to movies. His first Bollywood release was Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Don Muthu Swami. So far, Mohit's most successful film project has been the 2019 release Uri: The Surgical Strike. On his 40th birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about him:

Mohit was always interested in acting but he weighed 107 kg in his teenage years. He lost 30 kg to pursue his passion.

In 2005, Mohit participated in the Grasim Mister India contest. He was among the top five contestants.

Before getting his first break in 2005, Mohit used to work as a salesman in Hyundai Motors car dealership.

Mohit is trained in Jive and Hip-Hop dance forms. For his show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, he also took Kathak lessons.

Mohit is a private person and doesn't like to share more than needed. He has never stoked any controversy to grab attention.

Mohit has an impressive social media following. He regularly posts on Instagram.