Mohammed Rafi 42nd death anniversary: Evergreen songs of the iconic singer

Mohammed Rafi was more than just a great playback singer. He was a colossus who ruled the minds and hearts of millions of people like no one else could.

In fact, Rafi is still adored by several generations across India and abroad. His songs transcend time as he had an uncanny ability to bring joy and contentment through his inimitable craft.

It has been more than 40 years since Rafi died on July 31, 1980. However, even after all these years, Rafi’s magic lives on and his songs fill people with hope and optimism for the future. On his 42nd death anniversary, let us look back at some of his greatest hits.

Baharo Phool Barsao

This evergreen song from the film Suraj is still crooned by music lovers of all generations. Fans regard this song as one of Rafi’s most memorable numbers.

Its beautiful music was composed by Shankar Jaikishan and Hasrat Jaipuri wrote the lyrics.

Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega

In this timeless song, a lover asks his partner to fulfil the promises made to each other in all circumstances. Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega is from the 1963 film Taj Mahal. Rafi’s renditions of Sahir Ludhianvi’s lyrics in this track still appeal to the younger generation.

Kya Hua Tera Wada

Kya Hua Tera Wada is from the 1977 film Hum Kisise Kum Nahi and is often crooned by music buffs. RD Burman’s legendary music makes this song distinctly captivating. Rafi’s magical voice makes it one of the most beloved songs.

Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar

The charm of Dev Anand and Nutan, SD Burman’s melody and Mohammad Rafi’s euphonious voice made Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar a chartbuster. Many generations have grown up witnessing Dev Anand and Nutan’s amazing onscreen chemistry in the song. The song from the 1963 film Tere Ghar Ke Saamne, beautifully encapsulates the essence of love.

Kar Chale Hum Fida

This song from the 1964 film Haqeeqat is widely considered as the greatest patriotic song. The song has become an indispensable part of Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. Mohammad Rafi’s voice, Madan Mohan’s composition and Kaifi Azmi’s lyrics inculcate pride and patriotic fervour in whoever listens to this amazing song.