Modern Love Chennai review: Love in all its tender, messy, and frustrating glory

Modern Love Chennai is a potpourri of films, as vibrant, complicated, and inexplicable as the city and the feeling it tries to capture. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Who would have thought that a popular New York Times weekly column would inspire filmmakers across the globe to adapt the many journeys to love to their hyperlocal cultures and sensibilities, and give Prime Video one of its most ingenious franchises? Following its two initial American seasons, Modern Love seems to have taken on a life of its own, spinning and serving diverse love stories created and curated specifically for the contemporary palette.

After Amsterdam, Tokyo, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, the latest chapter is situated in Chennai, the teeming Tamil Nadu capital. The six films dare to go beyond what we have seen of the metropolis on screen so far. The anthology, spearheaded by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, shows Chennai not through its architectural landmarks and staple food stereotypes, but its people and their singularly meandering lives. Prime Video has been clever to rope in an interesting group of filmmakers. The roster includes veteran Bharathiraja, debutant Akshay Sundher, and maverick Kumararaja. Each film, therefore, is remarkably distinct, offering the viewer a disparate take on love.

However, all the directors onboard are men. That’s curious considering all the protagonists in all the movies are women. The films do try to push, wrest, and dismantle our notions of love but within the convention. They deal with abortion, divorce, hedonism, mental health, and traverse between the varied economic strata; however, there is yet no space for LGBTQ+ or aging romances in this Chennai.

There is a lot going on in each film but the fourth in the series, Margazhi, directed by Sundher, is arguably the most poetic. Adapted and written by Balaji Tharaneetharan, it is a tender depiction of the first rushes of adolescent attraction. It follows the young Jazmine (a terrific Sanluja Sarathi) during one summer vacation as she tries to navigate life post her parents’ divorce. Doe-eyed and reticent, she listens to the magnificent Ilaiyaraaja’s songs when not attending the church choir, catechism classes, or fantasising about the new boy in their group. Margazhi’s beauty lies in how, just like Jazmine, it manages to effortlessly stand out even in its everyday ordinariness.

A still from Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji. (Image: Amazon Prime Video India)

Krishnakumar Ramakumar’s Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji is the story of Mallika (Ritu Varma), a 90s kid obsessed with romantic movies and her tryst with love. The harder she tries to grab onto it, the more it continues to elude her. It is only when she surrenders after years of tumult and disappointment that she finds it one night, dancing in the rain, clumsily, with no music, in the unlikeliest men of them all—her husband. If you are anything like me, you will see traces of your life splattered across Mallika’s journey. There could have been an entirely different, more glum ending to the film, but writer Reshma Ghatala chooses optimism, hinting at a happily ever after. At a time when Indian filmmakers are churning true-crime dramas like 24x7 news, you won’t hear me complaining about it.

I loved Balaji Sakthivel’s short Imaigal for how realistically it portrays the man-woman power play in a marriage. It’s skewed in every wedded relationship but what about when the wife suffers from a retinal degenerative disease which is increasingly rendering her blind? Although the ending is abrupt, the short has one of the most poignant scenes in the entire series. After a fight as they wait for a cab, Nithya (Ashok Selvan), the husband, leaves his wife Devi (TJ Bhanu), who has limited vision, on the roadside. Staggered and scared, her whole world comes crumbling down. Bhanu is just brilliant as tears cascade down her face, unbidden, releasing a lifetime's worth of frustration and helplessness. Balaji Tharaneetharan, who has adapted and written the story, ensures that you see both Nithya and Devi in all their complexity. Neither is black or white; both only human.

Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal is Bharathiraja’s take on a disintegrating marriage when handled with grace and care. There are several films on extramarital affairs and divorces but this short stands out in the dignity and agency that it accords Revathi (Ramya Nambessan) as she gets uprooted from a world she had painstakingly built bit by bit over the years. Of course, there is lingering resentment and heartbreak, however, Revathi does not just let goes of the past but embraces the future. Instead of anger or bitterness, she chooses acceptance. However, despite Nambessan’s restrained performance, Revathi’s largesse feels more aspirational than real.

It is the last short, Kumararaja’s Ninaivo Oru Paravai, that sticks out as a sore thumb. It is the film equivalent of the pseudo-intellectuals you can always spot from a distance and want to steer clear of. Just like its protagonists, the film tries too hard to be meta but ends up being painfully pretentious instead. Meanwhile, Rajumurugan’s Lalagunda Bommaigal presents a cynical view on love and the bumpy, crisscross road to finding ‘the one’ if any such person exists.

Modern Love Chennai is a potpourri of films, as messy, vibrant, diverse, frustrating, and inexplicable as the city and the feeling it tries to capture. Much like love, each film has its subliminal moments, throbbing aches, awkward silences, and a whole lot of life packed in between.