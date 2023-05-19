Modern Love Chennai review: Love in all its tender, messy, and frustrating glory

Modern Love Chennai is a potpourri of films, as vibrant, complicated, and inexplicable as the city and the feeling it tries to capture. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Who would have thought that a popular New York Times weekly column would inspire filmmakers across the globe to adapt the many journeys to love to their hyperlocal cultures and sensibilities, and give Prime Video one of its most ingenious franchises? Following its two initial American seasons, Modern Love seems to have taken on a life of its own, spinning and serving diverse love stories created and curated specifically for the contemporary palette.

After Amsterdam, Tokyo, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, the latest chapter is situated in Chennai, the teeming Tamil Nadu capital. The six films dare to go beyond what we have seen of the metropolis on screen so far. The anthology, spearheaded by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, shows Chennai not through its architectural landmarks and staple food stereotypes, but its people and their singularly meandering lives. Prime Video has been clever to rope in an interesting group of filmmakers. The roster includes veteran Bharathiraja, debutant Akshay Sundher, and maverick Kumararaja. Each film, therefore, is remarkably distinct, offering the viewer a disparate take on love.

However, all the directors onboard are men. That’s curious considering all the protagonists in all the movies are women. The films do try to push, wrest, and dismantle our notions of love but within the convention. They deal with abortion, divorce, hedonism, mental health, and traverse between the varied economic strata; however, there is yet no space for LGBTQ+ or aging romances in this Chennai.