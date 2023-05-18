Mission Impossible 7 trailer out: Fans go crazy, compare it with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

The release of the trailer was delayed by nearly a year since its official teaser launched in the summer last year.

The trailer of the much-awaited action film starring Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, is out now. The release of the trailer was delayed by nearly a year since its official teaser launched in the summer last year. The official trailer shows Ethan (Cruise), an IMF agent who is on a mission to track down a deadly weapon that puts all of humanity at risk.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible 7 also stars Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Frederick Schmidt, and Indira Varma among others.

The makers of the film have also launched a contest in which fans take part and stand a chance to win a trip to the World Premiere of the movie in Rome.

The makers of the action drama dropped the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “Watch the official trailer for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, starring @TomCruise Only in theatres July 12. Your mission is to retweet this trailer with #MissionImpossible and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the World Premiere in Rome.”

Tom Cruise also shared the trailer on his Twitter handle, and wrote, “It’s time to pick a side. Here is the new trailer for #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One."

The trailer opens with Cruise riding a motorcycle off a cliff and then it goes on to show glimpses of the power-packed action sequences of the film which made many users go crazy on social media.

One user penned down the highlights and wrote, “#mi Tom Cruise riding a bike off a cliff, Rebecca Ferguson with a metal gear solid eye style eye patch, pom klementieff with a samurai sword, several massive huge action set pieces?! WE ARE SO BACK! This is cinema baby”

Another fan compared the series to James Bond and expressed his excitement as he wrote, “The #MissionImpossible movies (films) have become what the #JamesBond series used to be (and hopefully will be again post-Craig). Can't wait to see the latest Ethan Hunt adventure on Indiana's Largest Movie Screen, the @imaxindy in @WhiteRiverStPrk”

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that the stakes have been raised higher in the film and this time, something extraordinary is going to happen.

Sharing his thoughts the fan wrote, “This will be the opportunity of a lifetime and I love this particular line in the trailer "none of our lives can matter more than this mission", that's where I know something extraordinary is on its way coming to our screen and I can't wait”

On the other hand, a bizarre trend was seen as some fans from India compared the action sequences shown in the trailer to the action sequences of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan.

Sharing a picture of the comparison, one user wrote, “Bollywood should be proud @iamsrk”

Mission Impossible 7 has been directed and produced by Christopher McQuarrie. It’s the latest edition of the spy thriller franchise Mission Impossible.