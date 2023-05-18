English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeMission Impossible 7 trailer out: Fans go crazy, compare it with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan News

Mission Impossible 7 trailer out: Fans go crazy, compare it with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Mission Impossible 7 trailer out: Fans go crazy, compare it with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 1:18:25 PM IST (Published)

The release of the trailer was delayed by nearly a year since its official teaser launched in the summer last year.

The trailer of the much-awaited action film starring Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, is out now. The release of the trailer was delayed by nearly a year since its official teaser launched in the summer last year. The official trailer shows Ethan (Cruise), an IMF agent who is on a mission to track down a deadly weapon that puts all of humanity at risk.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible 7 also stars Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Frederick Schmidt, and Indira Varma among others.
The makers of the film have also launched a contest in which fans take part and stand a chance to win a trip to the World Premiere of the movie in Rome.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X