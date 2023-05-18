Mission Impossible 7 trailer out: Fans go crazy, compare it with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

The release of the trailer was delayed by nearly a year since its official teaser launched in the summer last year.

The trailer of the much-awaited action film starring Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, is out now. The release of the trailer was delayed by nearly a year since its official teaser launched in the summer last year. The official trailer shows Ethan (Cruise), an IMF agent who is on a mission to track down a deadly weapon that puts all of humanity at risk.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible 7 also stars Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Frederick Schmidt, and Indira Varma among others.

The makers of the film have also launched a contest in which fans take part and stand a chance to win a trip to the World Premiere of the movie in Rome.