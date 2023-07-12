Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One movie review | Tom Cruise is out to save the world again

Tom Cruise is in top form as is director Christopher McQuarrie. You can watch Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One at a theater near you.

Ethan Hunt, the Impossible Mission Force’s (IMF) numero uno agent of chaos, is back to save us humans and the existing world order one more time. Despite thrilling chase sequences and avant-garde action, the superstar playing him, albeit visibly aging now, is just as fast, invincible, immensely watchable, and continues to be the money-spinning franchise’s biggest draw.

At 61, much like the rogue agent he has become synonymous with over the last 27 years, Tom Cruise is in no mood to slow down. Though he is not climbing the Burj Khalifa in the newest Mission: Impossible movie, he is jumping off scenic high cliffs (for real), fighting baddies atop moving trains, and racing cars through cobbled Italian streets at vertigo-inducing speed, making sure you get the most bang for your buck.

The villain this time, however, is no one human or thing, but the omnipresent, all-seeing, mysteriously unknowable, and sentient AI or the “Entity,” capable of infiltrating even the most robust of security systems, confidential state intelligence, altering data, and therefore, rewriting the “truth” of all that we know and believe in. Think of Big Brother from George Orwell’s 1984. Getting control over it is the key to world domination, an idea so irresistible that the executives of the most powerful nations swarm like flies over it, each elbowing, gunning, and knifing the other to get ahead. Among people obsessed with misusing AI’s unfathomable power, Ethan stands alone as the only one wanting to “kill it” for good.

His female companion in the impossible quest this time is Grace (a luminous fabulous Hayley Atwell), a freelance thief with a dubious history and enviable pickpocket skills. Though not always an aide or reliable, she is given a lot of meat to chew on and she does it with great relish. The best edge-of-seat sequences in the film have her shoulder-to-shoulder with Ethan. Together, they make the long-drawn chases and the detailed escapades delicious enough for you to ignore the threadbare script or her inexplicable need to play hide and seek with Ethan every chance she gets.

Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson reprise their roles as Ethan’s dependable colleagues Luther, Benji, and Ilsa. However, barring Pegg, the other two don’t have much to do. Meanwhile, the actor that deserves a special mention is Pom Klementieff; she is unhinged as Paris, the poker-faced assassin on the wrong side who will stop at nothing.

It is Esai Morales’s Gabriel, the representative of the Entity—like Mouni Roy’s Junoon was for the antagonist-in-hibernation Dev in Brahmastra Part One— who is a major let-down. He is neither menacing nor fascinating enough to evoke any real interest or fear. I thoroughly missed the slimy, slithery genius of Andrew Scott’s Moriarty from Sherlock. But I guess a villain that haunting is too much of an ask from a franchise consumed with hero worship.

Despite being big on momentum and adventure, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One has its quiet, lingering moments that throb with an unspeakable ache and effectively ground the film. This installment is also precious because after having spent over a quarter of a century saving everyone he loves, it is in this film that Ethan finally realies that sometimes even the best masks, the most state-of-the-art tech, brilliant improvs, and the zaniest of stunts can fall short. That sometimes, despite pulling your fastest run, you might arrive at the heart of action a few seconds too late.

Tom Cruise is in top form here as is director Christopher McQuarrie. However, much like most superhero and secret-agent franchise films, Dead Reckoning Part One has an awful lot to show but precious little to say. Also, at 163 minutes, it feels like a bit of a stretch. Nonetheless, the wild popularity of these films is no surprise. After all, we are a tired generation too inert to want to save ourselves. What better than a gorgeous superhuman we’ve grown up loving to do it for us with oodles of style and swank thrown in the mix?