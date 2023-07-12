Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One movie review | Tom Cruise is out to save the world again

Tom Cruise is in top form as is director Christopher McQuarrie. You can watch Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One at a theater near you.

Ethan Hunt, the Impossible Mission Force’s (IMF) numero uno agent of chaos, is back to save us humans and the existing world order one more time. Despite thrilling chase sequences and avant-garde action, the superstar playing him, albeit visibly aging now, is just as fast, invincible, immensely watchable, and continues to be the money-spinning franchise’s biggest draw.

At 61, much like the rogue agent he has become synonymous with over the last 27 years, Tom Cruise is in no mood to slow down. Though he is not climbing the Burj Khalifa in the newest Mission: Impossible movie, he is jumping off scenic high cliffs (for real), fighting baddies atop moving trains, and racing cars through cobbled Italian streets at vertigo-inducing speed, making sure you get the most bang for your buck.

The villain this time, however, is no one human or thing, but the omnipresent, all-seeing, mysteriously unknowable, and sentient AI or the “Entity,” capable of infiltrating even the most robust of security systems, confidential state intelligence, altering data, and therefore, rewriting the “truth” of all that we know and believe in. Think of Big Brother from George Orwell’s 1984. Getting control over it is the key to world domination, an idea so irresistible that the executives of the most powerful nations swarm like flies over it, each elbowing, gunning, and knifing the other to get ahead. Among people obsessed with misusing AI’s unfathomable power, Ethan stands alone as the only one wanting to “kill it” for good.