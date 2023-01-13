Miss Universe 2023: Check date, time and where to watch in India

The stage is all set for the 71st edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant and this time ‘Miss Universe India’ Divita Rai is among the 86 women contesting for the crown. The beauty pageant will be held on January 14, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held on January 14, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The prestigious beauty pageant is one of the most-watched international events with an estimated audience of 500 million. This year 86 participants will be competing for the title of Miss Universe at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant was won by India’s Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought the title home after a gap of 21 years. She is the third Miss Universe from India after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.

Miss Universe Pageant date, time and where to watch

The Miss Universe pageant will take place on Sunday, January 15, at 6:30 am (IST). As per Eastern Time, the event will be held on Saturday evening January 14 at 8 pm.

Viewers in India can stream the event live on Voot or watch it on JKN18 channel's official Facebook and YouTube channels.

For people outside India, the live stream will be available on the Roku Channel's website at 7 pm ET or on Telemundo at the same time in Spanish.

Later, the Miss Universe official YouTube channel will stream the Miss Universe national costume show on Wednesday, January 18.

Steve Harvey, who got famous for announcing the wrong winner in 2015 and getting Harnaaz Sandhu to meow like a cat on stage, will not be hosting Miss Universe this year.

The year’s hosts will be Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and Hollywood star Jeannine Mai Jenkins. The backstage commentators will be Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and ‘Access Hollywood’ correspondent Zuri Hall.