Miss Universe 2022 Live: The new Miss Universe is Miss USA

By Nishtha Pandey  Jan 15, 2023 10:09 AM IST (Updated)
Miss Universe 2022 Live: Divita Rai, a 25-year-old Indian architect and model, is the country's representative at the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant, which is set to take place on January 14 in New Orleans, United States. Get all live updates on the competition here.

Jan 15, 2023 10:09 AM

Miss Universe 2022:

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel has been crowned as the Miss Universe 2022. R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, is a model, fashion designer, and sewing instructor who prioritizes the environment in her work. She's also the first Filipino American to win Miss USA. 

Jan 15, 2023 9:34 AM

This is how Miss Universe 2022 contestants thrive pressure 

When asked on Instagram 'How do the delegates handle pressure?' Canada: Amelia Tu said that Box breathing helps her to ground herself when nervous 

Jan 15, 2023 9:31 AM

The final walk by top 3 contestants starts 

Jan 15, 2023 9:23 AM

Contestants from all 86 countries are eagerly waiting in the backstage to know who will be the Miss Universe 2022

Jan 15, 2023 9:20 AM

This is the final question of Miss Universe 2022

 “If you win Miss Universe, how will you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organization?" is the final question for top 3 contendors of the Miss Universe 2022 crown.

Jan 15, 2023 9:10 AM

Miss Universe 2022: Top 3 contestants announced 

The top 3 contestants for Miss Universe 2022 are - Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez, Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel and the USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

Jan 15, 2023 9:01 AM

Dominical Republic makes it to Top 3

Jan 15, 2023 8:58 AM

Question and answer round begins at the Miss Universe 2022:

"We need to make sure that kids are able to be kids, they are able to play and educate...not be mothers, not be wives," said Dominican Republic contestant Andreína Martínez when asked what is the most significant obstacle that women in your country face and what should be done about it. 

Jan 15, 2023 8:56 AM

Divita Rai didn't make it to top 5

The top 5 contestants for Miss Universe 2022 are: Dominican Republic, Curacao, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, USA

Jan 15, 2023 8:43 AM

The announcements for top 5 begin 

Venezuela makes it to top 5

Jan 15, 2023 8:38 AM

Miss Universe 2022: Miss Thailand 'The Leadership Award' 

Jan 15, 2023 8:24 AM

Divita Rai's Dil Se cape 

Divita donned a pink bikini with a cape for the swimsuit round of Miss Universe 2022. The cape was designed by Indian designer Parab Sahib. The cape, that is christened Dil Se, is an ode to love without any judgements and celebrated the LGBTQ+ community, Divita explained on social media.

Jan 15, 2023 7:59 AM

India's Divita Rai enters the top 16!

Divita Rai, a 25-year-old Indian architect and model, is the country's representative at the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant, which is set to take place on January 14 in New Orleans, United States. Rai, a native of Karnataka, was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 in August last year. At the preliminary round of the 71st Miss Universe beauty pageant, she stunned the crowd with her ‘Sone ki Chidiya’ themed shimmering golden ensemble, symbolic of India's wealth, rich cultural heritage and spiritual essence. Read more about Divita Rai here

Jan 15, 2023 7:30 AM