Miss Universe 2022 Live: The new Miss Universe is Miss USA

Question and answer round begins at the Miss Universe 2022:
"We need to make sure that kids are able to be kids, they are able to play and educate...not be mothers, not be wives," said Dominican Republic contestant Andreína Martínez when asked what is the most significant obstacle that women in your country face and what should be done about it.
Divita Rai's Dil Se cape
Divita donned a pink bikini with a cape for the swimsuit round of Miss Universe 2022. The cape was designed by Indian designer Parab Sahib. The cape, that is christened Dil Se, is an ode to love without any judgements and celebrated the LGBTQ+ community, Divita explained on social media.
India's Divita Rai enters the top 16!
Divita Rai, a 25-year-old Indian architect and model, is the country's representative at the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant, which is set to take place on January 14 in New Orleans, United States. Rai, a native of Karnataka, was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 in August last year. At the preliminary round of the 71st Miss Universe beauty pageant, she stunned the crowd with her ‘Sone ki Chidiya’ themed shimmering golden ensemble, symbolic of India's wealth, rich cultural heritage and spiritual essence. Read more about Divita Rai here