Miss Universe 2022 Live: Divita Rai makes it to the top 16

India's Divita Rai enters the top 16!
Divita Rai, a 25-year-old Indian architect and model, is the country's representative at the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant, which is set to take place on January 14 in New Orleans, United States. Rai, a native of Karnataka, was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 in August last year. At the preliminary round of the 71st Miss Universe beauty pageant, she stunned the crowd with her ‘Sone ki Chidiya’ themed shimmering golden ensemble, symbolic of India's wealth, rich cultural heritage and spiritual essence. Read more about Divita Rai here
What makes Divita Rai, India’s Miss Universe 2022 entrant stands out?
Divita Rai, a 25-year-old Indian architect and model, is the country's representative at the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant, which is set to take place on January 14 in New Orleans, United States. Rai, a native of Karnataka, was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 in August last year. At the preliminary round of the 71st Miss Universe beauty pageant, she stunned the crowd with her ‘Sone ki Chidiya’ themed shimmering golden ensemble, symbolic of India's wealth, rich cultural heritage and spiritual essence. Read more about Divita Rai here
Miss Universe Pageant date, time and where to watch
The Miss Universe pageant will take place on Sunday, January 15, at 6:30 am (IST). As per Eastern Time, the event will be held on Saturday evening January 14 at 8 pm. Viewers in India can stream the event live on Voot or watch it on JKN18 channel's official Facebook and YouTube channels. Check more information here
Welcome to live updates for Miss Universe 2022 pageant
The Miss Universe 2022 pageant will be held on January 14, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The prestigious beauty pageant is one of the most-watched international events with an estimated audience of 500 million. This year 86 participants will be competing for the title of Miss Universe at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.