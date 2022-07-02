Milind Soman continues to give goosebumps even after 25 years in his comeback music video

Actor, supermodel and athlete Milind Soman has made his return to music videos after 25 years. He is back with a party song titled ‘Shringaar’ featuring the hit 'Naagin' trio Vayu, Aastha Gill and Akasa, along with popular rapper Raftaar.

‘Shringaar’ is composed and written by Vayu with a rap by Raftaar. It has been sung by Akasa and Aastha Gill and the direction and choreography is done by Punit J Pathak.

For every 90’s kid, Milind Soman has represented the idea of a ‘macho man’. Currently 56 years old, Soman charmed everyone when he appeared in Alisha Chinai’s song ‘Made in India’ back in 1995. Girls went gaga over him back then and even now, 25 years later he continuing to impress.

Milind shared a glimpse of the song on his Instagram, and Bipasha Basu was among the first ones to show her excitement in the comments section

Fans also took to the comment section to congratulate the heartthrob. Here are some comments:

“Fire is again back with milind….”

“You have that vardaan of being hot for lifelong man just look at you”

“OMG, this trailer reminds me of your made-in-India video ️”

"Only Milind Soman! From Made in India to this, he has never stopped giving me goosebumps!"

“The hottest man ever born in India ageing like a beautiful bottle of wine ️”

Even Twitter has been buzzing about his comeback with fans calling the music video ‘too hot to handle’