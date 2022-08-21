Michelle Yeoh-starrer 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to release in India on September 16

By PTI

American absurdist comedy-drama "Everything Everywhere All at Once", starring Michelle Yeoh, will hit Indian theatres on September 16. The English-language film will be released in India by Mumbai-based Impact Films, a leading distributor of foreign language movies in the subcontinent.

Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in March followed by a wide theatrical release in the US in April.

"An ageing Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led," read the synopsis of the movie.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" also stars James Hong, Jamie Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate and Harry Shum Jr.