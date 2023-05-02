This year's theme for the Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", which was showcased by several celebrities.

The Met Gala, one of the most anticipated events in the fashion world, took place on Monday evening at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. As usual, the Internet was buzzing with conversations about the best and worst looks of the night. However, this year, there was an unexpected guest on the red carpet that stole the spotlight - a cockroach.

Variety, a popular US media outlet, shared a video of the cockroach's 'debut' on Twitter, and it quickly went viral. The video shows the cockroach crawling on the red carpet while a photographer, Kevin Mazur, captured the moment.

The post read, “A cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala.” Twitter users couldn't stop reacting to the uninvited guest, with some humorously asking if it had paid the $50k for a ticket.

Sadly, the cockroach's time in the spotlight was short-lived, as it was accidentally stepped on and passed away. Nevertheless, it made an impact and left a mark on the year's fashion event.

Many users were quick to react with funny comments. One user described the cockroach using Wendy Williams' iconic words, “She is an icon, she is a legend, she is the moment.”

Twitter reactions to the cockroach's appearance ranged from humorous to shocked ones. A comment read, “Best dressed,” while another user joked, “Did the cockroach have a good journey?” Some even went as far as to say it was the night's best look.

Despite the mixed reactions, one thing is certain - the Met Gala 2023 will never be the same again after the unexpected appearance of the cockroach.

