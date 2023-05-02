Breaking News
Govt considers HZL's plan to buy Vedanta's zinc assets a closed chapter
Watch: Met Gala's most unexpected attendee: A cockroach that left internet in splits

This year's theme for the Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", which was showcased by several celebrities.

The Met Gala, one of the most anticipated events in the fashion world, took place on Monday evening at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. As usual, the Internet was buzzing with conversations about the best and worst looks of the night. However, this year, there was an unexpected guest on the red carpet that stole the spotlight - a cockroach.

Variety, a popular US media outlet, shared a video of the cockroach's 'debut' on Twitter, and it quickly went viral. The video shows the cockroach crawling on the red carpet while a photographer, Kevin Mazur, captured the moment.
X