Met Gala 2023: Who are this year's hosts?

The Met Gala is considered fashion’s most exclusive social gala. The Costume Institute Gala or The Met Gala, is held annually at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and it is one of the biggest international fashion fundraising events.

This year, the grand Met Gala event is set to return on the first of May. The annual celebration of the Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition will centre around the legendary German fashion designer, creative director, artist and photographer, Karl Lagerfeld.

The Met Gala is considered fashion’s most exclusive social gala. The Costume Institute Gala or The Met Gala, is held annually at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and it is one of the biggest international fashion fundraising events.

Who will host the 2023 Met Gala?

This year, the Met Gala event’s co-chairs will be Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour.

The event will be hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony. The multi-talented star who has been a gala regular for more than a decade will share hosting duties with several other celebrities like American socialite, author and fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.

American actress, comedian, impressionist, and writer, Chloe Rose Fineman who is popularly featured on Saturday Night Live will also join Anthony and Blasberg as a host.

This year, a special feature in the live stream will be internet sensation Emma Chamberlain will return as a special correspondent and host for Vogue.

Last year, Vanessa Hudgens, Hamish Bowles, and La La Anthony, interviewed the guests as they arrived at the Met.

Where to watch the Met Gala?

For those who want to watch the event as it unfolds, Vogue’s live stream will be available online.

The live stream, hosted by Vogue, will also be available on the website Glamour’s homepage and it will be broadcast live across all online channels of Glamour on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The Met Gala event is often dubbed the 'Oscars of fashion'. It attracts the biggest A-list names, who dress according to a set theme, usually donning creations from the world's most impactful fashion designers.

This year, Alia Bhatt will make her debut. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Elle Fanning, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz and more.