Met Gala 2023: Who are this year's hosts?

The Met Gala is considered fashion’s most exclusive social gala. The Costume Institute Gala or The Met Gala, is held annually at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and it is one of the biggest international fashion fundraising events.

This year, the grand Met Gala event is set to return on the first of May. The annual celebration of the Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition will centre around the legendary German fashion designer, creative director, artist and photographer, Karl Lagerfeld.

Who will host the 2023 Met Gala?

This year, the Met Gala event’s co-chairs will be Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour.