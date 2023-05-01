Met Gala 2023: When and where to watch the fashion's biggest night out

homeentertainment NewsMet Gala 2023: When and where to watch the fashion's biggest night out

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', which is "in honour of Karl", in commemoration of the legendary designer who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. 

Often referred to as fashion's biggest night out, the Met Gala is organised annually on the first Monday of May. The Costume Institute Benefit, often known as the Met Gala or the Met Ball, is a springtime charity event hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' which is "in honour of Karl," in commemoration of the legendary designer who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.
ALSO READ | Met Gala 2023: Who are this year's hosts?
When and where to watch the Met Gala in India?
The official live stream of the red carpet event will be available on Vogue's official website, YouTube channel and Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter handles. The live stream will also be available on Glamour’s website and across all their YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
The star-studded event will start at 4 am Indian Standard Time on May 2.
ALSO READ | Met Gala 2023: A look at how the theme is selected
