Met Gala 2023: A look at how the theme is selected

The highly anticipated Met Gala is set to return on May 1 with the annual celebration of the Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition, which will centre around the late Karl Lagerfeld. The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', which is "in honour of Karl", in commemoration of the legendary designer who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. Lagerfeld is widely regarded as one of the most celebrated fashion designers of all time, having headed up some of the biggest fashion houses in the world, including Fendi, Chanel and his own namesake label.

The Costume Institute Benefit, often known as the Met Gala or the Met Ball, is a springtime charity event hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It is widely regarded as one of the most exciting celebrity fashion events of the year, with guests donning elaborate and often daring outfits.

The upcoming Met Gala exhibition will feature an in-depth analysis of Karl Lagerfeld's work by Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge at the Costume Institute. In addition, the exhibition will showcase over 150 pieces from Lagerfeld's career, many of which will be accompanied by sketches by the late designer.

The selection of the Met Gala theme involves extensive research and consultation with designers, scholars, and other experts in the field of fashion. The curators, at the Costume Institute, work closely with the museum's staff to choose a theme that reflects a particular aspect of fashion history or contemporary culture. The theme plays a significant role in shaping the event's overall style and tone, with guests often taking inspiration from the theme to create their outfits.

The Met Gala also serves as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, with proceeds going towards the museum's exhibitions and acquisitions. With the theme for the 2023 Met Gala centred around the late Karl Lagerfeld, guests can expect to see a celebration of his iconic and groundbreaking contributions to the fashion world.