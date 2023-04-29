Met Gala 2023: A look at how the theme is selected

The Costume Institute Benefit, often known as the Met Gala or the Met Ball, is a springtime charity event hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The highly anticipated Met Gala is set to return on May 1 with the annual celebration of the Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition, which will centre around the late Karl Lagerfeld. The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', which is "in honour of Karl", in commemoration of the legendary designer who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. Lagerfeld is widely regarded as one of the most celebrated fashion designers of all time, having headed up some of the biggest fashion houses in the world, including Fendi, Chanel and his own namesake label.

The Costume Institute Benefit, often known as the Met Gala or the Met Ball, is a springtime charity event hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It is widely regarded as one of the most exciting celebrity fashion events of the year, with guests donning elaborate and often daring outfits.

ALSO READ |