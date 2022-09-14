Meme fest erupts on social media over Alia Bhatt’s one dialogue in Brahmastra

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Social media is flooded with memes and jokes on how Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt keeps saying ‘Shivaaaa’ in the movie Brahmastra that was released last week

Social media is flooded with memes and jokes on how Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt keeps saying ‘Shivaaaa’ in the movie ‘Brahmastra’ that was released last week. Despite performing well at the box office, the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer received mixed reviews. Netizens pointed out that throughout the movie Bhatt had only one dialogue and that her role is nothing, but that of being the love interest of Ranbir.

Bhatt has reportedly charged Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore for her role, which baffled netizens more.

A video shared by mimicry artist Chandni has gone viral on social media for her spot-on impressions of Bhatt in the movie. Chandni has more than 1.3 lakh followers on Instagram and regularly shares videos of herself mimicking Alia Bhatt. In the latest video, titled ‘Isha tumhara Button hai (Isha is your switch)’, Chandni is seen portraying the character Isha, played by Alia Bhatt in ‘Brahmastra’, where she constantly calls out Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor. The hilarious video shared on Instagram accumulated 178,361 likes in two days.

ALSO READ:

A user compared Bhatt’s role in the movie with a piece of cardamom in a plateful of biriyani. Sharing a photo, the user wrote, “Just found Alia Bhatt's role in Brahmastra.”

Another user shared a picture from the Shah Rukh Khan movie ‘Om Shanti Om’ where the actor is seen calling out the name Shiva. “Alia Bhatt in entire movie #Brahmastra,” the user wrote. Another user shared a picture from the Shah Rukh Khan movie ‘Om Shanti Om’ where the actor is seen calling out the name Shiva. “Alia Bhatt in entire movie #Brahmastra,” the user wrote.

One user pointed out the huge payout to the actor for her role in the movie. “Alia Bhatt has paid Rs 10 crore for saying Shiva 849 times,” read the comment.

One user spoke in support of the actress. Sumit Kadel pointed out that the year 2022 has been a successful year for Alia Bhatt as she performed in four movies – ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmastra.’

“2022 has proven to be the year of @aliaa08 as she delivered 4 consecutive major successes in a single year. She has cemented her position as a bonafide female superstar of the country.”