'Melody of peace': Ram Siya Ram song from Prabhas starrer Adipurush breaks Internet

The makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush have released the second song from the film, Ram Siya Ram, on YouTube and the fans can stop praising the soothing track.

The terrific video of the song offers an insight into Raghav and Janaki's exile in the forest. The video shows how Raghav and Janaki get to spend several lovely moments in the wonders of nature. It is worth noting that the Ram Siya Ram song is a recreated version of a popular bhajan.

The Ram Siya Ram song has broken the Internet with over 3 million views in just a few hours on YouTube.

The lyrical video features Prabhas as Raghav and Kriti Sanon as Janaki in this cinematic adaptation of the epic Ramayana. Filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum opus is going to be one of the biggest releases of 2023 and has grabbed the headlines of late.

Fans praised the song on YouTube and applauded its composers.

One user wrote, “I don't know about the movie but the song is just goosebumps throughout. Sachet just justified the song to the fullest.”

Another user commented, “This is not just a song, this is a melody of peace. Hearing Ram Siya Ram is completely sukoon, Jai Shri Ram.”

“Ram isn't Just a name, it's an emotion of a billion people,” read a third comment.

The craze for Adipurush’s second song is not just limited to YouTube. Twitter users have also celebrated the song on the microblogging site. One user tweeted, “Ram Siya Ram is here! This mesmerising composition weaves a spell that captivates weary hearts, offering solace and serenity on a silver platter. It's not just a song; it's the golden thread that connects emotions. Let this musical oasis embrace your soul.”

Ram Siya Ram has been composed by Parampara Tandon and Sachet Tandon, popularly known as Sachet-Parampara. The duo has also sung the melodious track. As Adipurush is being released on a pan-India level, the Ram Siya Ram song has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Adipurush will be released in theatres in IMAX and 3D formats on June 16. The film is expected to offer an enthralling viewing experience to the audiences with its enhanced VFX work.