'Melody of peace': Ram Siya Ram song from Prabhas starrer Adipurush breaks Internet

The Ram Siya Ram song has broken the Internet with over 3 million views in just a few hours on YouTube. Adipurush will be released in theatres in IMAX and 3D formats on June 16.

The makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush have released the second song from the film, Ram Siya Ram, on YouTube and the fans can stop praising the soothing track.

The terrific video of the song offers an insight into Raghav and Janaki's exile in the forest. The video shows how Raghav and Janaki get to spend several lovely moments in the wonders of nature. It is worth noting that the Ram Siya Ram song is a recreated version of a popular bhajan.

The Ram Siya Ram song has broken the Internet with over 3 million views in just a few hours on YouTube.