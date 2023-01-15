Miss Universe 2022: R'Bonney is a fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor hailing from Houston, Texas. She was the first Filipino to win the Miss USA title.

Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel has been crowned the Miss Universe 2022 at the 71st Miss Universe pageant. The pageant was held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

The beauty pageant is one of the most-watched international events, with an estimated audience of 500 million. This year 86 participants will be competing for the title of Miss Universe at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The answer that sealed the deal for Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel

For the final question round of Miss Universe 2022, Miss USA 2022 was asked, "If you win Miss Universe, how will you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organisation?”

"Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, (having) been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I'm cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I teach sewing classes to women that have survived human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds (in) other people in our life, we transform them, and we use that as a vehicle for change." replied R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA 2022.

Who is the Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel

R'Bonney is a fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor from Houston, Texas. She is the daughter of an American mother and a Filipino father. The idea of constructing designs with fabrics and textiles became a passion for her when she was in high school. In 2018, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fashion Design with a Minor in Fibers from the University of North Texas. As the CEO of her sustainable clothing line, R'Bonney Nola, which includes everything from t-shirts to jeans to dresses, she has a wide range of sustainable clothing to choose from.

Gabriel astonished everyone at the costume competition in a moon outfit inspired by NASA that weighed approximately 33 pounds (15 kg). According to Space.com, Gabriel's costume included a real scale-sized moon held over her head by an ornate frame encircled by glittering silver stars and a dress bedecked with red, white, and blue lights. It was a tribute to NASA's Apollo 11 lunar landing and the ongoing Artemis mission. The last touch was an American flag she was carrying.