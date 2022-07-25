Homeentertainment news

Marvel's full list of releases till 2025 unveiled — check details

IST (Published)
In Phases 5 and 6, Marvel will focus on a new larger-than-life antagonist, Kang the Conqueror and the 'Multiverse Saga' plot line. The studio also confirmed the release of the Disney Plus series She-Hulk in August.

The highly-anticipated Marvel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con saw Marvel Studio announce all upcoming titles for both the big screen and television up until 2025. The panel, along with Marvel President Kevin Feige, unveiled the list of titles that Marvel and comic book fans can hope to see over the next few years. Among major reveals was the return of Charlie Cox’s critically-acclaimed portrayal as Daredevil, Anthony Mackie’s portrayal of Captain America on the big screen, and a Fantastic Four movie in 2024.

The studio also confirmed the release of the Disney Plus series She-Hulk in August; the release of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever will end the currently running Phase 4 of the MCU. Phases 5 and 6 will focus on a new larger-than-life antagonist, Kang the Conqueror and ‘Multiverse Saga’ plotline. Phase 1-3 of the MCU focused on ‘The Infinity Saga’ with the Mad-Titan Thanos as its central antagonist.

Here’s the list of all upcoming Marvel titles in Phase 5 and 6

PHASE 5

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania | Movie

Release Date: February 2023

Secret Invasion | TV Series

Release Date: Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Movie

Release Date: May 2023

Echo | TV Series

Release Date: Summer 2023

Loki | TV Series

Release Date: Summer 2023

Blade | Movie

Release Date: November 2023

Ironheart | TV Series

Release Date: Autumn 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos | TV Series

Release Date: Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again | TV Series

Release Date: Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order | Movie

Release Date: May 2024

Thunderbolts | Movie

Release Date: July 2024

PHASE 6

Fantastic Four | Movie

Release Date: November 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Movie

Release Date: May 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars | Movie

Release Date: November 2025

