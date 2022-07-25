Marvel's full list of releases till 2025 unveiled — check details

The highly-anticipated Marvel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con saw Marvel Studio announce all upcoming titles for both the big screen and television up until 2025. The panel, along with Marvel President Kevin Feige, unveiled the list of titles that Marvel and comic book fans can hope to see over the next few years. Among major reveals was the return of Charlie Cox’s critically-acclaimed portrayal as Daredevil, Anthony Mackie’s portrayal of Captain America on the big screen, and a Fantastic Four movie in 2024.