Marvel's full list of releases till 2025 unveiled — check details

    Homeentertainment News

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    In Phases 5 and 6, Marvel will focus on a new larger-than-life antagonist, Kang the Conqueror and the 'Multiverse Saga' plot line. The studio also confirmed the release of the Disney Plus series She-Hulk in August.

    The highly-anticipated Marvel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con saw Marvel Studio announce all upcoming titles for both the big screen and television up until 2025. The panel, along with Marvel President Kevin Feige, unveiled the list of titles that Marvel and comic book fans can hope to see over the next few years. Among major reveals was the return of Charlie Cox’s critically-acclaimed portrayal as Daredevil, Anthony Mackie’s portrayal of Captain America on the big screen, and a Fantastic Four movie in 2024.

    The studio also confirmed the release of the Disney Plus series She-Hulk in August; the release of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever will end the currently running Phase 4 of the MCU. Phases 5 and 6 will focus on a new larger-than-life antagonist, Kang the Conqueror and ‘Multiverse Saga’ plotline. Phase 1-3 of the MCU focused on ‘The Infinity Saga’ with the Mad-Titan Thanos as its central antagonist.

    Here’s the list of all upcoming Marvel titles in Phase 5 and 6

    PHASE 5

    Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania | Movie

    Release Date: February 2023

    Secret Invasion | TV Series

    Release Date: Spring 2023

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Movie

    Release Date: May 2023

    Echo | TV Series

    Release Date: Summer 2023

    Loki | TV Series

    Release Date: Summer 2023

    Blade | Movie

    Release Date: November 2023

    Ironheart | TV Series

    Release Date: Autumn 2023

    Agatha: Coven of Chaos | TV Series

    Release Date: Winter 2023/2024

    Daredevil: Born Again | TV Series

    Release Date: Spring 2024

    Captain America: New World Order | Movie

    Release Date: May 2024

    Thunderbolts | Movie

    Release Date: July 2024

    PHASE 6

    Fantastic Four | Movie

    Release Date: November 2024

    Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Movie

    Release Date: May 2025

    Avengers: Secret Wars | Movie

    Release Date: November 2025

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
