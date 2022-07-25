Marvel's full list of releases till 2025 unveiled — check details

The highly-anticipated Marvel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con saw Marvel Studio announce all upcoming titles for both the big screen and television up until 2025. The panel, along with Marvel President Kevin Feige, unveiled the list of titles that Marvel and comic book fans can hope to see over the next few years. Among major reveals was the return of Charlie Cox’s critically-acclaimed portrayal as Daredevil, Anthony Mackie’s portrayal of Captain America on the big screen, and a Fantastic Four movie in 2024.
The studio also confirmed the release of the Disney Plus series She-Hulk in August; the release of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever will end the currently running Phase 4 of the MCU. Phases 5 and 6 will focus on a new larger-than-life antagonist, Kang the Conqueror and ‘Multiverse Saga’ plotline. Phase 1-3 of the MCU focused on ‘The Infinity Saga’ with the Mad-Titan Thanos as its central antagonist.
Here’s the list of all upcoming Marvel titles in Phase 5 and 6
PHASE 5
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania | Movie
Release Date: February 2023
Secret Invasion | TV Series
Release Date: Spring 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Movie
Release Date: May 2023
Echo | TV Series
Release Date: Summer 2023
Loki | TV Series
Release Date: Summer 2023
Blade | Movie
Release Date: November 2023
Ironheart | TV Series
Release Date: Autumn 2023
Agatha: Coven of Chaos | TV Series
Release Date: Winter 2023/2024
Daredevil: Born Again | TV Series
Release Date: Spring 2024
Captain America: New World Order | Movie
Release Date: May 2024
Thunderbolts | Movie
Release Date: July 2024
PHASE 6
Fantastic Four | Movie
Release Date: November 2024
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Movie
Release Date: May 2025
Avengers: Secret Wars | Movie
Release Date: November 2025